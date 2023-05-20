Jeffrey Bolton Buys 2,000 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enhabit Price Performance

NYSE:EHAB opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $595.69 million and a P/E ratio of 15.24. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Enhabit had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enhabit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Enhabit by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

