Thayer Donald Wiederhorn Acquires 1,666 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) COO Thayer Donald Wiederhorn acquired 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FAT Brands Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $5.54 on Friday. FAT Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -6.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

