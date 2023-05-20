Lauren L. Valiente Buys 441 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.81 per share, with a total value of $25,053.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares in the company, valued at $64,479.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HCI Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $55.66 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -32.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after buying an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in HCI Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 398,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HCI Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Recommended Stories

