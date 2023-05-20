Insider Buying: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Director Purchases 3,350 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $25,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QuinStreet Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $486.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 840,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,399,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QuinStreet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,574,000 after acquiring an additional 87,371 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuinStreet Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on QNST. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research downgraded QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

