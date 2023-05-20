Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.
Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.5 %
ATVI stock opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
