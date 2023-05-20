NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on June 15th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

