Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $26,145.72 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $26,145.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $647.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

