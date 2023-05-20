Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Sells $89,990.46 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,028,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after buying an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 138.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,287,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after buying an additional 1,906,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.