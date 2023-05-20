Craig Erlich Purchases 1,500 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,890.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 400,084 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,577,000 after acquiring an additional 126,470 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.2% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 772,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,005,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 133.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,439,000 after acquiring an additional 395,040 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

