SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $197,696.46 in Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $197,696.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,975.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Up 0.4 %

SIBN opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. Research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 632,071 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 547,141 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $4,849,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 266,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.