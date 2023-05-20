SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $197,696.46 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $197,696.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,975.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SI-BONE Stock Up 0.4 %
SIBN opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. Research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
