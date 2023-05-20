SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $197,696.46 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $197,696.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,975.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Up 0.4 %

SIBN opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. Research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 632,071 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 547,141 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $4,849,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 266,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

