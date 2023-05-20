StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of AL stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after buying an additional 169,304 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,354 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

