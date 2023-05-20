First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 35.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,089.2% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 157,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 144,315 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

