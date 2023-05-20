StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHCT. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

CHCT stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $878.55 million, a P/E ratio of 115.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Claire M. Gulmi bought 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

