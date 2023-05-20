StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $204.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.26. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

