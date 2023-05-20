StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

