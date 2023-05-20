Yafei Wen Sells 43,452 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $86,469.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,591.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Invitae Stock Down 5.3 %

NVTA opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The business had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James cut shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $25,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

