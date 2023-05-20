Halliburton (HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 28th

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

