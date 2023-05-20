Reviewing Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) & Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 236.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Lamar Advertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $201.65 million 5.47 $14.43 million $0.60 22.35 Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 4.74 $438.65 million $4.15 22.78

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

57.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33

Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 31.98% 10.88% 2.36% Lamar Advertising 20.59% 34.70% 6.63%

Risk & Volatility

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Franklin BSP Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co. engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

