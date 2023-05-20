ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) vs. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Head-To-Head Survey

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems N/A N/A N/A Okta -43.87% -12.53% -7.48%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Okta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.02 $9.28 million N/A N/A Okta $1.86 billion 10.04 -$815.00 million ($5.17) -15.89

ImageWare Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ImageWare Systems and Okta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Okta 4 11 24 0 2.51

Okta has a consensus price target of $86.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Okta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Okta is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats Okta on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

(Get Rating)

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and the provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include the ImageWare digital identity platform, identity proofing, identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.