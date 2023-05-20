Bsr Reit Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$56.53 million for the quarter.

