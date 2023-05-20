Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Issued By Zacks Research

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average is $124.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in FMC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FMC by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

