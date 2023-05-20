Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Lowered by Analyst

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

BA stock opened at $205.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

