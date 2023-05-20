FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA Decreased by Wedbush (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Ubisoft Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UBSFY. UBS Group lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.
Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance
Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile
Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.