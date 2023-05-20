FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA Decreased by Wedbush (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Ubisoft Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UBSFY. UBS Group lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

