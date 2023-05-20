Brokers Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$27.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.58 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 50.70%.

Americas Silver Trading Up 1.7 %

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE USA opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$127.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71.

About Americas Silver

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

