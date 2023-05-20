Newmont Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

Newmont stock opened at C$58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.30. The company has a market cap of C$46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont has a one year low of C$51.44 and a one year high of C$89.79.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.95 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.