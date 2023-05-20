FY2024 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Reduced by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Desjardins dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.78 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.02%.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.87. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

