Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calian Group Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Calian Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.71. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

CGY opened at C$61.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.73. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$52.70 and a 1 year high of C$72.11. The stock has a market cap of C$720.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$168.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.47 million.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

