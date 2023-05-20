Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) – Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst A. Leon now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.