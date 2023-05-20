BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BTCS in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. BTCS had a negative net margin of 802.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%.

BTCS Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTCS

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCS opened at $1.29 on Thursday. BTCS has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BTCS by 103.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BTCS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BTCS

In other news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,193,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

