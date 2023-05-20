Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for uniQure’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for uniQure in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.81). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million.

uniQure Stock Up 2.7 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QURE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in uniQure by 104.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in uniQure by 19.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in uniQure by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

