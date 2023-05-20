Financial Survey: Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) vs. Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) and Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Drax Group and Exelon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Drax Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|($0.30)
|-26.45
|Exelon
|$19.31 billion
|2.05
|$2.24 billion
|$2.25
|17.72
Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Drax Group. Drax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Drax Group and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Drax Group
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2.25
|Exelon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Drax Group and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Drax Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Exelon
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
74.8% of Drax Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Exelon beats Drax Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Drax Group
Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities. The Retail segment offers supply of power to business customers and wood pellets. The company was founded on September 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Selby, the United Kingdom.
About Exelon
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE). The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
