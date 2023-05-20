Financial Survey: Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) vs. Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) and Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Drax Group and Exelon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drax Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -26.45 Exelon $19.31 billion 2.05 $2.24 billion $2.25 17.72

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Drax Group. Drax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Drax Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Drax Group pays out -59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exelon has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Exelon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Drax Group and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drax Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Exelon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Drax Group and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drax Group N/A N/A N/A Exelon N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Drax Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exelon beats Drax Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities. The Retail segment offers supply of power to business customers and wood pellets. The company was founded on September 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Selby, the United Kingdom.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE). The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

