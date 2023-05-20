Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

