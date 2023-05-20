Wedbush Weighs in on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Li-Cycle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Li-Cycle’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li-Cycle stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

