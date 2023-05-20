Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a report released on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ECN. National Bankshares decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$711.60 million, a PE ratio of 290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 614.38. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.