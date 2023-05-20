Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Decreased by Analyst (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
Featured Stories
