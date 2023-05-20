Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avnet in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.80. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Avnet Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Avnet stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.
