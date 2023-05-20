Lifesci Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($3.89) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53).

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.