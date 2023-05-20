Lifesci Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($3.89) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.
Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53).
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 0.7 %
Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $35.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.
Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
