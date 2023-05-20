Contrasting Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) & Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) and Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Vaxxinity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.32 million ($1.83) -1.16 Vaxxinity $70,000.00 3,385.61 -$75.22 million ($0.60) -3.13

Indaptus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaxxinity. Vaxxinity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indaptus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -58.62% -52.58% Vaxxinity N/A -105.46% -66.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Vaxxinity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Indaptus Therapeutics and Vaxxinity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vaxxinity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Indaptus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 465.10%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxxinity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Vaxxinity shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.4% of Vaxxinity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxxinity has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics beats Vaxxinity on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria. The company was founded by Michael James Newman on February 24, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Vaxxinity

(Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD. It is also developing UB-313 that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide to fight migraines; anti-PCSK9 that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 serine protease to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; and UB-612 for neutralizing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Vaxxinity, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.