Head to Head Contrast: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SolarEdge Technologies and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 0 5 14 0 2.74 United Microelectronics 1 2 4 0 2.43

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $374.37, suggesting a potential upside of 26.51%. United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $6.46, suggesting a potential downside of 20.05%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 5.86% 14.49% 7.59% United Microelectronics 30.96% 25.80% 15.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.0% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $3.40 billion 4.91 $93.78 million $3.40 87.04 United Microelectronics $9.08 billion 2.23 $2.91 billion $1.11 7.28

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. United Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats United Microelectronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation. The All Other segment includes the design, development, manufacturing and sales of UPS products, energy storage products, e-Mobility products, and automated machines. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest, and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.