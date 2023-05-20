Financial Contrast: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) vs. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mosaic ImmunoEngineering alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Voyager Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$2.38 million ($0.38) -2.63 Voyager Therapeutics $40.91 million 14.02 -$46.41 million $2.28 5.78

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voyager Therapeutics. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -757.36% Voyager Therapeutics -24.21% 95.18% 45.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Voyager Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

(Get Rating)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of biotechnology products. It focuses on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. The company was founded by Steven King, Paul Lytle, Nicole F. Steinmetz, Jonathan K. Pokorski, Steven N. Fiering, and Robert Garnick on August 21, 2020 and is headquartered on August 21, 2020 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz, and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.