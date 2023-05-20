Head-To-Head Review: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $817.77 million 2.68 $360.64 million $5.18 5.84 Middlefield Banc $62.24 million 2.94 $15.67 million $2.56 8.84

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 37.58% 15.47% 1.75% Middlefield Banc 23.92% 11.45% 1.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 32.74%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded on April 19, 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

