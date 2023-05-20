Contrasting MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) & Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aclarion has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.76%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than MedTech Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedTech Acquisition N/A -17.92% 1.66% Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of MedTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MedTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedTech Acquisition N/A N/A $5.54 million N/A N/A Aclarion $60,000.00 91.66 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

MedTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aclarion.

Summary

Aclarion beats MedTech Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

