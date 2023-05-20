Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Financial Survey

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Everest Re Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Everest Re Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $410.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.40 $39.40 million N/A N/A Everest Re Group $12.06 billion 1.23 $597.00 million $16.86 22.33

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Everest Re Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Everest Re Group 5.34% 12.98% 2.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

