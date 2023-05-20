New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) vs. Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Head to Head Survey

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 15.93% 18.54% 9.43% New Relic -20.08% -48.42% -11.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of New Relic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Relic has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dassault Systèmes and New Relic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 3 4 2 0 1.89 New Relic 0 7 5 1 2.54

Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus price target of $40.61, suggesting a potential downside of 0.91%. New Relic has a consensus price target of $79.14, suggesting a potential downside of 6.75%. Given Dassault Systèmes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dassault Systèmes is more favorable than New Relic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and New Relic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.97 billion 9.16 $981.43 million $0.71 57.72 New Relic $785.52 million 7.44 -$250.40 million ($2.68) -31.67

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats New Relic on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides infrastructure, Energy & Materials, Architecture, Engineering & Construction, Cities, Public & Business Services.The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

