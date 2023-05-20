Head to Head Analysis: Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) vs. RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and RCI Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kona Grill alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A RCI Hospitality $267.62 million 2.62 $46.04 million $4.57 16.24

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A RCI Hospitality 14.98% 20.07% 9.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kona Grill and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kona Grill and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

RCI Hospitality has a consensus price target of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Kona Grill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

(Get Rating)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.