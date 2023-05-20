YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives $7.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. Research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

