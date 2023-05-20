Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT at $13.50

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAV. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,590,000 after acquiring an additional 586,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after acquiring an additional 376,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,511,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,184,000 after acquiring an additional 228,496 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.