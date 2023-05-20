boohoo group’s (BOO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 30 ($0.38) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOO. Bank of America upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 61.44 ($0.77).

boohoo group Stock Performance

LON:BOO opened at GBX 42.96 ($0.54) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.62. The firm has a market cap of £545.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,432.00 and a beta of 1.80.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

