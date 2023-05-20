Morgan Stanley Upgrades Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Danske lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

