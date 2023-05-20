Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$38.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE POW opened at C$35.68 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.76 and a 52-week high of C$37.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 12.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.38). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0958904 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

